Utah Fire Info. said containment on the Parleys Canyon wildfire is 80% as of Thursday morning, after two days of heavy rain soaked the area.

The fire is still 541 acres. Many firefighters were sent away, either to fight other fires or just to go home.

All evacuees have been allowed to return to their homes.

The rain did help out with fighting the fire but caused mud flows onto I-80 which crews were quick to cleanup.