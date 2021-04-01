Menu

Parole denied in 2011 murder of West Wendover teenager

Posted at 8:50 PM, Mar 31, 2021
ELKO, Nevada — A Nevada woman convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a West Wendover teenager a decade ago has lost her first bid for parole.

28-year-old Toni Fratto has been imprisoned since 2012 for her role in the killing of 16-year-old Micaela Costanzo.

The body was found in a shallow grave about 5 miles from the Utah line.

Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram told the Elko Daily Free Press on Monday that Fratto’s parole was denied.

She had appeared before the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners via a video conference in February. Her next parole hearing is scheduled May 2024.

