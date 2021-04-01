Parole denied in 2011 murder of West Wendover teenager

ELKO, Nevada — A Nevada woman convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a West Wendover teenager a decade ago has lost her first bid for parole.

28-year-old Toni Fratto has been imprisoned since 2012 for her role in the killing of 16-year-old Micaela Costanzo.

Read: Teen sentenced to life without parole in West Wendover murder

The body was found in a shallow grave about 5 miles from the Utah line.

Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram told the Elko Daily Free Press on Monday that Fratto’s parole was denied.

Read: Mother of murdered teen speaks out against abuse

She had appeared before the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners via a video conference in February. Her next parole hearing is scheduled May 2024.