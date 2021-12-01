Parolee in custody after chase, ramming two police cars in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A parolee is in custody after fleeing from Unified Police and ramming not one but two UPD cruisers.

The suspect was finally arrested near 9600 South in 2000 East in Sandy after a police pursuit that began several miles away in Midvale.

Around 3:45 a.m. officers were responding to a possible burglary at a construction site.

When they arrived officers spotted two suspicious vehicles.

One driver took off and was not found but officers say the man behind the wheel of the pick up rammed one of the cruisers before fleeing the scene heading east.

They eventually were able to pin the vehicle in at this track station in Sandy. The suspect allegedly rammed a second UPD cruiser before his vehicle was disabled and he was finally arrested.