PAROWAN, Utah — Parowan community devastated after beloved teacher dies from critical injuries

“I feel like we’re going to feel that void because she was always just looking out for other people, and so kind,” said Kari Marsh, who lives in Parowan.

Parowan is grieving the loss of 62-year-old Robin Whittle. She taught at the Iron County School District for 11 years. Most recently, she was a first-grade teacher at Iron Springs Elementary.

“We’re deeply saddened by her loss,” said Shauna Lund with the Iron County School District. “We feel it as a small school district and we feel it as a whole school community when we lose someone.”

On December 31, Parowan police say they responded to a medical call of a woman with critical injuries at a home at 488 W. Highway 91. She was taken to the hospital but passed away. Her community says she was a light and is deeply missed.

“There’s more people in this town that have been impacted by her than we even know about,” added Marsh. She was Whittle’s friend and fondly recalls how Whittle helped take care of her kids when Marsh was sick. “But there’s been so many comments saying that she was a great teacher or she was a great friend. She was also a great leader. I think that’s hard for us to let her go.”

But there are still many questions that her community is asking – the main one is what happened to Whittle that led to her death.

“It’s just been so baffling to not know and to not have closure. It’s been a struggle,” said Marsh.

FOX 13 News has been in contact with the Parowan city police department, trying to understand what exactly happened to Whittle. They say the investigation is still ongoing, no cause of death has officially been given, and they’re still working to figure out what happened.

Iron County School District said they have been keeping counselors at school for students and staff who need help processing this tragedy. “Students did not come back to school until Wednesday, and on Wednesday we had additional therapists and counselors in the school, just so that students had somebody that they could go and talk to as well as faculty and staff members as they too were struggling with that loss.