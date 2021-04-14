Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Part of I-80 closed near mouth of Parleys Canyon due to semitrailer crash

Posted at 6:49 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 08:49:58-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The westbound lanes of I-80 are closed near the mouth of Parleys Canyon due to a semitrailer crash Wednesday morning.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway and onto southbound I-215 East.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol spokesman, a semitrailer hauling tractor parts veered to the right side of the road near mile marker 130. The driver lost control of the truck and hit a concrete barrier.

The impact sent the trailer over the barrier, and the trailer came to a rest on its side, high-centered on the barrier. The driver was not injured.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere