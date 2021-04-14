Part of I-80 closed near mouth of Parleys Canyon due to semitrailer crash

SALT LAKE CITY — The westbound lanes of I-80 are closed near the mouth of Parleys Canyon due to a semitrailer crash Wednesday morning.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway and onto southbound I-215 East.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol spokesman, a semitrailer hauling tractor parts veered to the right side of the road near mile marker 130. The driver lost control of the truck and hit a concrete barrier.

The impact sent the trailer over the barrier, and the trailer came to a rest on its side, high-centered on the barrier. The driver was not injured.

