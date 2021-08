SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has placed a section of northwest Utah under a "marginal" risk for severe weather on Thursday.

The main threats will be from gusty winds over 50 mph, lightning, and brief heavy rainfall.

