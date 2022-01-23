Participants brave frigid water during 'polar plunge' at Bear Lake Monster Winterfest

GARDEN CITY, Utah — Some brave folks took a cold plunge this weekend in northern Utah.

Hundreds went out in the freezing water for the 12th annual Bear Lake Monster Winterfest.

During the polar plunge event Saturday afternoon, the water temperature was around 33 degrees. Participants quickly jump in the water, with emergency personnel on hand if necessary, then they run to a warming tent provided.

They also had a cardboard boat race, a fishing derby, vendors and food. All of the proceeds are going to the Family Place Utah charity.