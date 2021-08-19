Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parts of Zion National Park closed due to flooding

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File
Zion National Park is, and will most likely always be Utah's most-visited national park.
Zion National Park
Posted at 7:38 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 09:38:46-04

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — All slot canyons, as well as Kolob Canyons Road, in Zion National Park were closed Thursday morning because of flooding after two days of rain.

The park tweeted at that Kolob Canyons road was closed due to mud and rockslides as the Virgin river swelled to over 150 cubic feet per second.

Video sent to FOX 13 Wednesday morning showed the Virgin River rushing.

No word as to when things would open back up as rain was expected to continue Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere