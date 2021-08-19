Parts of Zion National Park closed due to flooding

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — All slot canyons, as well as Kolob Canyons Road, in Zion National Park were closed Thursday morning because of flooding after two days of rain.

The Virgin River is over 150 cfs. The Narrows and all slot canyons are closed. — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) August 19, 2021

The park tweeted at that Kolob Canyons road was closed due to mud and rockslides as the Virgin river swelled to over 150 cubic feet per second.

Video sent to FOX 13 Wednesday morning showed the Virgin River rushing.

No word as to when things would open back up as rain was expected to continue Thursday.