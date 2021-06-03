Passenger in critical condition after vehicle hit by loose tire

PROVO, Utah — Police are looking for a truck that lost a tire on Interstate 15 in Provo after it hit two cars, sending one passenger to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses report that a tire came out of the bed of a lifted, black Chevrolet truck near Northbound I-15 at Provo Center Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The tire hit a Chevrolet Spark vehicle, striking the front passenger. The passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the incident.

The tire also hit a second vehicle but no injuries were reported in that vehicle.

If you witnessed the incident or have information on the vehicle that lost the wheel please call 801-887-3800.