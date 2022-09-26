Passenger in vehicle killed after crash with school bus in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A passenger in a vehicle was killed Monday morning after a crash with a school bus in Saratoga Springs.

Officials with the police department said the crash happened at 6:38 a.m. Monday in the area of Redwood Road and Ring Road.

WATCH: Live look from the crash scene

The vehicle attempted to turn left into a Maverick gas station when the school bus hit the car, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle died of their injuries and the driver of the vehicle is in serious condition, police said.

The bus driver and four high school students on the bus were not injured in the crash.

A representative from the Alpine School District said another bus came to pick the students up and their parents were notified. School counselors and administrators will be available for students who need additional help.

Police are still investigating the crash but preliminary investigation shows no indication of any contributing factors, officials told FOX 13 News.

Southbound lanes of Redwood Road at Ring Road are expected to be closed for the investigation until 11 a.m.