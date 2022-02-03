Passerby hailed as hero for pulling woman, children from southwest Wyoming house fire

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyo. — A passerby is being hailed as a hero after he helped rescue a family from a house fire in Wyoming early Tuesday morning.

Investigators suspect a child's hoverboard malfunctioned and set fire to the Jamestown home of a mother and her four young children, aged 12, 8, 6, and 4, as they were sleeping in their home on the 1600 block of Highway 374.

Ryan Pasborg was late for work Tuesday as he drove towards town when he smelled smoke and noticed flames shooting from the home's bedroom window.

According to a statement from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, when he couldn't see any emergency lights, Pasborg pulled into the driveway and noticed a young girl and two boys standing outside the house. The children told him their mother and 4-year-old younger brother were still inside.

Without hesitation, he went inside the house and pulled the woman and child out.

Green River Fire Department

Pasborg then drove the family away from the roaring fire to the end of the driveway near the highway, where he waited for emergency first responders to arrive.

Pasborg then purchased several hundred dollars worth of clothing and essentials and personally delivered them to the family at their grandmother's residence, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Deputy Jason Mower.

Mower was impressed by Pasbourg's bravery and selflessness.

"You know, as a police officer, most of the stories I remember involve bystanders helping first responders in difficult situations. I think this is the first time in nearly 15 years of law enforcement that I've ever heard of a total stranger truly going above and beyond in a way and in a situation that many wouldn't have dared to face," Mower said.

Sheriff John Grossnickle added, "Not only is it a blessing in its own right that Mr. Pasborg was in the right place at the right time, but his willingness without second thought to risk his own life to help save this family was the difference between life and death for this young mother and her child; he gave them a fighting chance."

