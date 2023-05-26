Patience is a virtue while traveling in Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Transportation Security Administration says more travelers will be heading through Salt Lake City International Airport this year than they have in the last four years.

“We're at 100% at most airports, if not all of them at more than 100% at airports like Salt Lake City when you compare it to the volumes in 2019," said TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers.

She said a surge of people are taking to the skies after being holed up from the COVID pandemic.

“It’s been pretty busy. Like backed up lines and everything," said traveler Olivia Nash.

Dankers said 29,000 people passed through TSA security on Thursday alone.

And it's not just a crowded airport as Utah State Parks Devan Chavez are also expecting record numbers.

“Winter went a little bit longer than traditionally we see here in Utah," said Devan Chavez, public information officer with the parks. "More and more people have just been waiting and itching to get their outside fixed and now it's time Memorial Day Weekend is here and we expect state parks, national parks, Forest Service areas everywhere to be very, very busy.”

Chavez warned visitors to be weary of flash floods during the Memorial Day Weekend and avoid slot canyons. He also recommended wearing safety equipment for certain activities.

"Always wear your life jacket," he said. "Nationally, 80% of drownings could have been prevented if someone had been wearing a life jacket as well as helmet wearing, wearing a helmet when you're on an off-highway vehicle."

While at the airport, Dankers said travelers should arrive early and be ready for security.

"Listen to the TSA officer," she said. "If they tell you to leave everything in your bag, trust them and do that. Save yourself time, save us time."

Utah is also one of the first states to allow mobile drivers licenses, which saves time in line.

“They can scan that QR code and instead of handing over their physical ID, we're able to read the information that we need for them as a traveler right from their phone," Dankers said.