Patriot Guard honors fallen sailor on trip back home

SALT LAKE CITY — A volunteer group of Utah motorcycle riders took part in a procession to return the remains of a Navy sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor to his home in Delta.

The Patriot Guard took off from the Salt Lake City International Airport in a missing man formation Tuesday to salute the life of Navy Radioman 3rd Class Theodore Q. Jensen. At just 22-years-old, Jensen was killed while aboard the USS Oklahoma docked at Pearl Harbor, and after nearly 80 years, his remains are back in Utah.

Members of the Patriot Guard shared why it was so important for them to be alongside Jensen's remains as he returned home.

"The opportunity to be able to recognize and bring him home after 79 years is just a blessing for the family," said Ryan Newman, a ride caption with the Patriot Guard.

While doing it out of a sense of honor, the riders also expressed hope that the community takes note of those serving in the military at home and overseas.

"I hope they appreciate what everybody does," said Scott Anderson. "All the people who are serving now, and hopefully they'll all return home and we won't have to do more things like this."

The Patriot Guard believes Jensen is looking down on them and the rest of those who have paid honor to his memory.

"I think he would be in awe," said Neomi Dyal. "And he would say, 'I'm home. Thank you. Thank you for bringing me home.'"