Patrón tequila shortage prompts DABC to ration bottles

SALT LAKE CITY — A nationwide shortage of Patrón tequila has forced Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to start rationing bottles.

Because of a short supply of agave, a key ingredient in tequila, the DABC said it was not able to get as many bottles of Patrón as it would like. So until further notice, bottles will be limited.

"There’s just a lot of demand, not so much supply," DABC Executive Director Tiffany Clason said Tuesday. "So, given that, we have kind of put that as a one bottle per customer per order. Kind of making it a bit more of a limited item."

Bars and restaurants will be limited to two bottles per customer, until further notice. Clason recommended liquor store customers try Utah-made brands if they can't get Patrón.