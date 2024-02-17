Payson High School celebrates 40th anniversary of 'Footloose'

PAYSON, Utah — Payson High School, where the majority of the movie "Footloose" was filmed, is celebrating its 40th anniversary of the iconic film as the building itself is set to be torn down by the end of the school year.

Students and faculty held an assembly Friday called the "Footloose Spirit Bowl", where students could compete in relay races, volleyball matches, cake-eating contests and more.

"I thought it was just the coolest thing ever, the dancing, and Kevin Bacon, and the music. Everything – it really was such a neat experience,” said student council advisor Jenny Staheli. "They hit on something in 1984 when they made this movie that resonates, It resonates with the teenagers, it resonates with my generation who were the first to see this movie because we still feel some of those things, sometimes.. And I feel like we all music, and we all like to dance."

Along with games, students have also been pushing #BaconToPayson on social media to bring Kevin Bacon back for their prom this year before the school gets torn down.

“I think when people can come out and kind of see something that’s been filmed in their own state, it's kind of special,” said Patrick Charles, theatre operations manager at Salt Lake Film Society.

The student council feels it would be a perfect way to send off their beloved school with "The Bacon" himself.

"I would love to see Kevin Bacon come out here! I think he’s been invited to the prom at Payson High right? I think he should definitely come,” added student Pscale De Rozario.