Payson man home from hospital more than a year after sledgehammer attack

PAYSON, Utah — More than a year after a Payson man was attacked with a sledgehammer, he is returning home from the hospital for the first time.

The initial incident happened in August 2020, when a 17-year-old teenager attacked Benajmin Partridge with a sledgehammer, before beating children at a Payson daycare.

Doctors were unsure if Partridge would survive his injuries but 17 months later, Partidge was welcomed home from the hospital by friends and family.

“This journey was the longest journey of my life the worst of my life” Tony Greer, Partidge's husband said. “It was very hard for me to hold back a lot of tears and they still escaped anyway.”

Members of the city staff, the Mayor, the Chief of Police, and many neighbors were present for the emotional welcome. Cheers were heard as Partridge was taken out of his van and wheeled into his home.

“It's the hometown feel and we care about one another,” said Payson Mayor Bill Wright. “We want to make sure that we support our residents.”

The day of the attacks was a dark day for the city and Wright says Partridge's recovery has been a bright spot during the last year and a half.

Despite his progress, Partridge still has a long road ahead. Greer says he is standing up and taking a few steps with the help of a harness, which is a step no one ever expected him to reach, considering the extent of his injuries.

“Later on in the future that he will be able to walk once again,” Greer said. "But it's going to be a long, long journey.”

Above all, Partridge hopes his story inspired others to push forward, even when circumstances seem impossible to overcome.

“I hope it gives other people hope in knowing that. Don't give up," he said. "Do not give up on your loved one.”