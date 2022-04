SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Thursday night in South Salt Lake.

Officials with the South Salt Lake Police Department said the incident happened at 3300 South between 200 and 300 West.

After hitting the man, the driver of a white or silver pickup truck, possibly with an extended cab, left the scene, officials report.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The road is closed in the area as police investigate.