Pedestrian dead after two vehicles crash near Sand Hollow State Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Both lanes of State Route 7 are closed near the Sand Hollow State Park after a pedestrian died from two vehicles crashing Friday evening.

The road closed at 7:15 p.m. and is expected to remain closed until midnight.

Officials have confirmed the crash to have taken place near milepost 13 and involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased.

No further information is available at this time.

