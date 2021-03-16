Woman hit, killed by car in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A woman died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while crossing a street in Murray.

A Murray Police spokesman said it happened shortly before 6 a.m. at 4500 S and 500 W.

A westbound vehicle went through the intersection and struck the woman, who died at the scene.

Investigators will examine surveillance footage to see if either the woman or the driver was crossing against the traffic light at the intersection.

The driver stayed at the scene, cooperated with police and showed no early indications of impairment, the Murray PD spokesman said.

