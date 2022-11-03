Pedestrian in critical condition after running into oncoming traffic

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man is in critical but stable condition after he ran into oncoming traffic Wednesday night in South Jordan,

The incident happened at 7 p.m. on South Jordan Parkway and Riverfront Parkway.

Police said a vehicle was traveling East on South Jordan Parkway when the driver pulled over and the passenger got out of the vehicle.

The male passenger ran across all six lanes heading Northbound, police said, and then started running into oncoming traffic.

While running through the third lane of oncoming traffic, the man was hit by a vehicle, police explained.

"This is definitely an odd one," explained Detective Anthony Hansen with South Jordan Police. "Especially where the victim, the man that was struck was in a vehicle and decides to run across the street it will be interesting once we get that information as to why."

The man was not in the crosswalk when he was hit by the car and the driver of the vehicle that hit the man stayed at the scene, police said.

The driver of the first vehicle involved tried to leave the scene at one point, but police did not know the outcome of that situation at the time.

Identities of the involved parties were not made immediately available.