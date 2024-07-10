State Street closed after pedestrian hit by truck in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic is closed on a section of State Street in Salt Lake City after a pedestrian was struck by a truck at 1800 South, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Northbound traffic between 1900 South and Coatsville Avenue is currently closed.

