Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Washington

WASHINGTON, Utah — One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Washington Thursday night. Washington City Police say the vehicle was gone from the scene by the time first responders arrived.

According to a press release posted Friday on the agency's Facebook page, officers got the call around 9:45 p.m. reporting that a pedestrian was in the roadway near 1050 West Red Cliffs Drive after being struck by a vehicle.

By the time first responders were on scene, they only found the pedestrian with critical injuries. Despite life-saving attempts, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Police are now looking for any information about the incident or the vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Washington City Police at (435) 986-1515.