SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident on State Street in Salt Lake City.

It happened around 6 a.m. Friday morning at 1300 South State Street.

The man who was hit is in his 60s and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At first, officers thought it was a hit and run, but later determined the driver was still on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new details become available.