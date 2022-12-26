Pedestrian struck while crossing Redwood Road

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 32-year-old man is recovering from injuries suffered in a Christmas day auto-pedestrian accident.

West Valley police say the man was struck by a car around 7 p.m. while crossing Redwood Road at 3600 South.

Investigators say the man was not in a marked crosswalk and the driver did not see him.

“And then when she got, she got to him, she tried to to brake and evade,” said Lt. Steve Burk with the West Valley City Police Department. “But she wasn't able to and hit him at about anywhere between 40 to 50 mph.”

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is expected to survive.