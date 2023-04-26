2 detained after person killed in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday that killed one person at a Salt Lake City home.

The shooting occurred at a home near 1600 West 500 South in the Poplar Grove area.

Initially, police said the individual who was shot was in critical condition, however, shortly later, officials reported the victim died of their injuries.

No further information was released by police about the victim's name, age or gender as family is notified.

Edison Elementary, Parkview Elementary and Glendale Middle School were placed on Secure Alert immediately following the shooting, meaning all exterior doors were locked and no one was allowed to enter or leave the school buildings.

The schools have since resumed normal operations following the detainment of the two individuals.

It's not known what led up to the shooting, but the Salt Lake City police Homicide Squad is responding to the scene.

