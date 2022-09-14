Driver dies after running red light, crashing into TRAX train in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver died Wednesday morning after their vehicle crashed into the side of a TRAX train in Salt Lake City.

The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and 700 South just before 8 a.m.

Representatives from Utah Transit Authority said the vehicle was heading West on 700 South at about 30-40 miles per hour when the driver ran a red light.

At the same time, a TRAX train had a green light and the vehicle crashed into the side of the train.

Community members ran out to help the driver and despite life-saving efforts, the driver died at the scene.

Nobody riding on the TRAX train was injured in the incident.

UTA said the intersection will be closed for 3-5 hours as officials investigate the crash.

Trains traveling northbound will turn and go southbound at the Ballpark station. Trains traveling southbound will turn and go northbound at 600 South.

Stations at 600 S. and 900 S. are closed, UTA said.

A bus bridge is in place in the area to transport passengers.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene working to gather more information. Stay with fox13now.com and watch FOX 13 News for updates.