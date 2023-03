PARK CITY, Utah — One person is in critical condition after an overnight sledding accident in Park City.

Firefighters with the Park City Fire District responded to the call of a patient having hit a tree near the Stag Lodge just after midnight.

Fire officials said the unidentified patient was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the patients family and friends" said Battalion Chief Sean Briley on the department's social media page.