Person injured after being shot by police in southern Utah

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A person was injured and taken to the hospital Sunday evening after they were shot by police in southern Utah.

Officials with the Iron, Garfield and Beaver Critical Incident Task Force said deputies from the Iron County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Enoch City Police Department initially responded to a call in the area of 4860 North 4500 West.

Reports stated there was a suspicious person in the area who had a gun.

Officers who arrived at the scene made contact with the individual and officials said that they were non-compliant with commands to exit the vehicle, a statement reads.

"During law enforcement’s contact with the subject, two officers discharged their weapons," officials reported. "The subject was struck by the gunfire."

The person was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter and their condition was not made immediately available.

Details such as the identity of the person and how many times they were shot were also not made available.

An investigation into the incident is underway.