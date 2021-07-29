Person killed in hit-and-run on I-15 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A person was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 15 early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Roden with Utah Highway patrol, troopers were dispatched after calls of a possible body in the right lane of I-15 southbound around 4:00 a.m. near 900 North in Salt Lake City.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and confirmed the person had been struck by a vehicle and was dead. Troopers blocked off I-15 at 1000 North.

Sgt. Roden said, no vehicles stopped or have reported striking a person in the area.

The unidentified victim was described as male. No further details were available as troopers continued to investigate.