WEST VALLEY CITY UTAH — A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 4000 West and Westlake Avenue around 1:40 a.m. in West Valley City, according to police.

Police said the victim was laying in the street before they were struck. The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The scene was cleared a couple of hours later.

Police continue to investigate.