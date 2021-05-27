Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teenager taken into custody after death of 16-year-old male deemed 'suspicious,'

items.[0].image.alt
UPD
Untitled design-3.png
Image from iOS (9).jpg
Posted at 8:18 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 23:04:55-04

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A teenager was taken into custody after the death of a 16-year-old male was deemed suspicious in Taylorsville.

A 16-year-old was found dead in a cargo trailer in the backyard of a home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, police report.

Police say the teen didn't live at the home but did live nearby. They've been looking for potential evidence near the trailer and across the street.

Around 7 p.m. Unified Police Department posted on Facebook asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in the case.

The 17-year-old male person of interest was last seen in the area of 6000 S Redwood Rd. Police believe the teen may have been with the victim prior to his death. UPD later updated the post saying he had been found.

It is unclear what relation the teen had to the suspicious death and exact details about the incident were not made immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Follow fox13now.com and watch FOX 13 for breaking updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere