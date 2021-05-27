Teenager taken into custody after death of 16-year-old male deemed 'suspicious,'

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A teenager was taken into custody after the death of a 16-year-old male was deemed suspicious in Taylorsville.

A 16-year-old was found dead in a cargo trailer in the backyard of a home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, police report.

Police say the teen didn't live at the home but did live nearby. They've been looking for potential evidence near the trailer and across the street.

.@UPDSL investigating a suspicious death in Taylorsville.



A 16 y/o was found deceased in a cargo trailer in the backyard of a home.



Latest on a ‘person of interest’ tonight on @fox13 at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/GJqeD2agmn — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) May 27, 2021

Around 7 p.m. Unified Police Department posted on Facebook asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in the case.

The 17-year-old male person of interest was last seen in the area of 6000 S Redwood Rd. Police believe the teen may have been with the victim prior to his death. UPD later updated the post saying he had been found.

It is unclear what relation the teen had to the suspicious death and exact details about the incident were not made immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Follow fox13now.com and watch FOX 13 for breaking updates.