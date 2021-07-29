Personal styling service Stitch Fix coming to SLC, expected to create 400 new jobs

SALT LAKE CITY — Stitch Fix, Inc. a leading online personal styling service, will soon open a distribution center in the northwest part of Salt Lake City, creating approximately 400 jobs in the region within the first year of operations, according to a news release Thursday.

“Companies like Stitch Fix that prioritize equity and economic opportunity will always find a warm welcome in Salt Lake City,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said. “I’m confident they will be a valuable partner in promoting ideals that closely align with ours while also expanding and succeeding in business.”

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company expects to begin operations in its new 700,000-square-foot Utah facility located at 1195 North 6550 West by October 2021.

"Salt Lake City is honored to welcome Stitch Fix to Utah. It is clear that the company's investment in the Beehive State is a testament to our business-friendly climate, access to hard-working talent, and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," said Ben Kolendar, Director of Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development, “Our world-class logistics infrastructure creates an extraordinary opportunity for growth."

Applications for retail warehouse associate positions are being accepted now. Starting pay will be $16 per hour with full-time benefits, the company said. Those interested in applying should visit https://www.stitchfix.com/careers/jobs [stitchfix.com].

