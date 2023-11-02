Pets killed, family safe after Syracuse house fire

SYRACUSE, Utah — A portion of a Syracuse home was destroyed in a house fire Wednesday afternoon and sadly, two pets died in the blaze.

The Syracuse Fire Department said the fire sparked in the afternoon hours and crews rushed to contain it, luckily stopping it from spreading throughout the entire home.

A family of four living in the home was safe and unharmed in the fire however, the family's two pets were killed.

Further details about what caused the fire and an estimate of how much damage was caused were not available.

Syracuse officials thanked their partners at the North Davis Fire District, Clinton City Fire Department and Hill Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services for their help in fighting the fire.