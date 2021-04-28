Phones, keys, cameras, guns: Ogden Police list lost & found items that will be destroyed next week if unclaimed

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police have posted a list of items that have been turned in over the past two months, saying that if they go unclaimed, they'll be destroyed.
The department said it's required by law to notify the public before disposing of the unclaimed items, which will happen May 5.
The rightful owner of these items must provide proof of ownership and proper identification, however.
Anyone who believes an item on the list is theirs can make an appointment by calling 801-629-8335.
Here is a list of the items, which were turned in between Feb. 26 and April 20: (as written in the police department's Facebook post)
- Gun parts in camera box.
- Tool bag with tools.
- Travel cup (Starbucks).
- Black powder pistol.
- 4 Brass keys on a D-ring.
- Red suitcase with DI price tag.
- GoPro camera.
- Yellow backpack.
- Black and green wallet.
- Black Blu cell phone with damaged screen.
- Blue/purple cell phone “Tyrone” on screen.
- Key chain/lanyard with car and house key.
- Gray backpack containing clothing.
- 49er’s lanyard with several keys.
- Glock .380 firearm.
- Samcom radio.
- Money.
- Camouflage bag with tools.
- Black backpack with tools and clothing.
- Red Champion shirt.
- Gray/white Motorola cell phone.
- Backpack containing clothes, Aschok cell phone, Nook in case.
- Silver folding knife.