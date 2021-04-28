Phones, keys, cameras, guns: Ogden Police list lost & found items that will be destroyed next week if unclaimed

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police have posted a list of items that have been turned in over the past two months, saying that if they go unclaimed, they'll be destroyed.

The department said it's required by law to notify the public before disposing of the unclaimed items, which will happen May 5.

The rightful owner of these items must provide proof of ownership and proper identification, however.

Anyone who believes an item on the list is theirs can make an appointment by calling 801-629-8335.

Here is a list of the items, which were turned in between Feb. 26 and April 20: (as written in the police department's Facebook post)

