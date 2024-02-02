Photographer rescued after being stuck in snow thanks to drone

FAIRVIEW, Utah — It started as a way to call for help and turned into a special friendship.

Brian Telford uses his drone to take pictures of properties listed for sale across the state.

"I love photography, and I love flying and things to do with flight, and so, I was hooked,” said Brian Telford. "It’s a blast, most of my work is in really rural areas."

Telford was in Fairview on Wednesday - close to where the Taylors live.

"I was sitting right here finishing up my dinner, and I noticed that there was a couple of lights through the kitchen window,” recalled Trenton Taylor. Something was in the window just staring at the family, and freaked them out. "After about 5-6 seconds, I noticed a flight path like a drone, and I was like, that’s a drone out the window – Dad, there’s a drone out the window."

"I hurried to the door and the only thing I could grab was my granddaughter's scooter – it was the only thing i could think of to take this drone down,” said Trenton’s dad, Abe.

"He hacked it at it, so it was kind of exciting because it was like, yes! you took it down,” said Abe’s wife, Drue. “And then they go out and they fetch the drone, bring it in and then we're weirded out because there is a note attached."

Abe and Trenton picked the drone out of the snow, and the note on it read, ‘help please.’ "We opened up and it explained to us, can you please help? I’m in my truck stuck in the snow, I’m wheelchair-bound and cannot back out,” said Abe as he read Telford’s note.

Telford tried for about an hour to get out, and when he couldn't, he sent his drone to get help.

"I just figured hey, this is worth a shot, I think this is a good idea. Smarter than it would have been for me to try to get out,” said Telford. He did not think he would not be able to get into his wheelchair and pull himself out. So, Abe and Trenton set out looking for him.

“The fact that they were coming over, I was like, oh this is good, I can breathe better,” said Telford, as he watched the father-son head out to help. They used their side-by-side and chains to pull him out of the snow.

"People are out there that are willing to come out of their way to come out in the dark and snow and lend a hand,” said Telford.

"Brian turned out to be a great guy of course, there's a gentleman dedicated to his craft. To be able to work while it’s not easy for him to get on site to do what he does, so to be able to help him out was very gratifying,” added Abe.

The scooter did not get the best of Telford’s drone, and it's still flying high.

After a friendship that started in the unlikeliest of ways, it had the best possible ending.