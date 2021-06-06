Photos: "Mammoth Fire" burning in Dixie National Forest

Tami Belt
Kelly Freeman
Kelly Freeman
Donald Cameron
Donald Cameron
Donald Cameron
Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Garfield County County Sheriff Danny Perkins
The "Mammoth Fire" burns near Mammoth Creek in southern Utah on Saturday, June 5, 2021.U.S. Forest Service - Dixie National Forest
The "Mammoth Fire" burns near Mammoth Creek in southern Utah on Saturday, June 5, 2021.U.S. Forest Service - Dixie National Forest
The "Mammoth Fire" burns near Mammoth Creek in southern Utah on Saturday, June 5, 2021.U.S. Forest Service - Dixie National Forest