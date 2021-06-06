Watch
NewsLocal News

Photos: "Mammoth Fire" burning in Dixie National Forest

Full story: Wildfire in Dixie National Forest forces evacuations

courtesy Tami Belt.jpeg
Photo by: Tami Belt
courtesy Kelly Freeman (2).jpg
Photo by: Kelly Freeman
courtesy Kelly Freeman.jpg
Photo by: Kelly Freeman
courtesy Donald Cameron (5).jpg
Photo by: Donald Cameron
courtesy Donald Cameron (4).jpg
Photo by: Donald Cameron
courtesy Donald Cameron (2).jpg
Photo by: Donald Cameron
garfield (2).jpg
Photo by: Garfield County Sheriff's Office
garfield.jpg
Photo by: Garfield County Sheriff's Office
garfield (3).jpg
Photo by: Garfield County Sheriff's Office
E3K6orqVcAMocbd.jfif
Photo by: Garfield County County Sheriff Danny Perkins
191497727_4675472225813633_2501042762979139392_n.jpg
The "Mammoth Fire" burns near Mammoth Creek in southern Utah on Saturday, June 5, 2021.Photo by: U.S. Forest Service - Dixie National Forest
194312402_4675472209146968_419643541002316895_n.jpg
The "Mammoth Fire" burns near Mammoth Creek in southern Utah on Saturday, June 5, 2021.Photo by: U.S. Forest Service - Dixie National Forest
193348342_4675472259146963_8554546189337242397_n.jpg
The "Mammoth Fire" burns near Mammoth Creek in southern Utah on Saturday, June 5, 2021.Photo by: U.S. Forest Service - Dixie National Forest

Photos: "Mammoth Fire" burning in Dixie National Forest

close-gallery
  • courtesy Tami Belt.jpeg
  • courtesy Kelly Freeman (2).jpg
  • courtesy Kelly Freeman.jpg
  • courtesy Donald Cameron (5).jpg
  • courtesy Donald Cameron (4).jpg
  • courtesy Donald Cameron (2).jpg
  • garfield (2).jpg
  • garfield.jpg
  • garfield (3).jpg
  • E3K6orqVcAMocbd.jfif
  • 191497727_4675472225813633_2501042762979139392_n.jpg
  • 194312402_4675472209146968_419643541002316895_n.jpg
  • 193348342_4675472259146963_8554546189337242397_n.jpg

Share

Tami Belt
Kelly Freeman
Kelly Freeman
Donald Cameron
Donald Cameron
Donald Cameron
Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Garfield County County Sheriff Danny Perkins
The "Mammoth Fire" burns near Mammoth Creek in southern Utah on Saturday, June 5, 2021.U.S. Forest Service - Dixie National Forest
The "Mammoth Fire" burns near Mammoth Creek in southern Utah on Saturday, June 5, 2021.U.S. Forest Service - Dixie National Forest
The "Mammoth Fire" burns near Mammoth Creek in southern Utah on Saturday, June 5, 2021.U.S. Forest Service - Dixie National Forest
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next