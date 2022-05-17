Watch
Photos of students with guns prompts lockdown of Bluffdale school

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Photos on social media of students with guns prompted authorities to lock down Summit Academy High School in Bluffdale on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, there were two pictures in question, one showing what looked like an airsoft gun, with another taken six months ago featuring a similar gun.

One of the student's girlfriend reportedly re-posted the photo to wish him a happy birthday.

There was also a rumor of a fight circulating at the school Tuesday, prompting officials to implement the lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Despite the photos and lockdown, no specific threats were made.

School officials expected to discipline the students for the posts, but it wasn't immediately clear what the punishment would be.

