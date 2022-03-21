PHOTOS: Utah biologists check on hibernating bears

Utah biologists took an expedition over the weekend into remote areas of the mountains to check on the condition of hibernating bears.
They wanted to see if the bears had babies, check on their health and replace GPS tracking collars.
Faith Jolley with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources documented her trip to visit one bear on Twitter.
"It’s pretty intense to get to some of these remote locations and often includes snowmobiling and a snowshoe hike," said Jolley.
"We located the bear den by using equipment to ping her GPS collar and pinpoint her location. Then biologists prepared a tranquilizer shot to sedate her during the health exams."
"Black bears are the only type of bear in Utah and it was so incredible to get to be so close (safely) to one!"