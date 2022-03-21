PHOTOS: Utah biologists check on hibernating bears

Utah biologists took an expedition over the weekend into remote areas of the mountains to check on the condition of hibernating bears.

They wanted to see if the bears had babies, check on their health and replace GPS tracking collars.

Utah DWR Utah biologists check on hibernating bears

Faith Jolley with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources documented her trip to visit one bear on Twitter.

"It’s pretty intense to get to some of these remote locations and often includes snowmobiling and a snowshoe hike," said Jolley.

"We located the bear den by using equipment to ping her GPS collar and pinpoint her location. Then biologists prepared a tranquilizer shot to sedate her during the health exams."

Utah DWR Faith Jolley with Utah DWR sits with a sedated bear as they check on the animals health condition and prepare to replace a GPS tracking collar.

"Black bears are the only type of bear in Utah and it was so incredible to get to be so close (safely) to one!"