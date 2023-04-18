Watch Now
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: Windblown dust results in muddy rain across Wasatch Front

IMG_8328.jpg Muddy rain at the University of Utah campusPhoto by: Hugo Vaca IMG_8330.jpg Muddy rain at the University of Utah campusPhoto by: Hugo Vaca 342219134_1284980679080207_4935797951263268502_n.jpg Muddy rain in The Avenues (Salt Lake City)Photo by: Tom Chapman 342041458_3488265448118048_8212862328789895616_n.jpg Muddy rain in The Avenues (Salt Lake City)Photo by: Tom Chapman 342202813_221213927264267_2999353822296668230_n.jpg Photo by: Lisa Menchaca Peck 342326726_771701117729469_2968289408345767888_n.jpg Photo by: Lisa Menchaca Peck IMG_8320.jpg Muddy rain at the University of Utah campusPhoto by: Hugo Vaca IMG_8325.jpg Muddy rain at the University of Utah campusPhoto by: Hugo Vaca IMG_8322.jpg Muddy rain at the University of Utah campusPhoto by: Hugo Vaca 340821369_1432823604211029_2366929914594661409_n.jpg Photo by: Lori Huber McMurrin 341541979_1425111244925239_7048721726600389263_n.jpg Photo by: Lori Huber McMurrin 342190818_2283045855226672_3360983478141598219_n.jpg Photo by: Zach Bunch

PHOTOS: Windblown dust results in muddy rain across Wasatch Front

close-gallery
  • IMG_8328.jpg
  • IMG_8330.jpg
  • 342219134_1284980679080207_4935797951263268502_n.jpg
  • 342041458_3488265448118048_8212862328789895616_n.jpg
  • 342202813_221213927264267_2999353822296668230_n.jpg
  • 342326726_771701117729469_2968289408345767888_n.jpg
  • IMG_8320.jpg
  • IMG_8325.jpg
  • IMG_8322.jpg
  • 340821369_1432823604211029_2366929914594661409_n.jpg
  • 341541979_1425111244925239_7048721726600389263_n.jpg
  • 342190818_2283045855226672_3360983478141598219_n.jpg

Share

Muddy rain at the University of Utah campusHugo Vaca
Muddy rain at the University of Utah campusHugo Vaca
Muddy rain in The Avenues (Salt Lake City)Tom Chapman
Muddy rain in The Avenues (Salt Lake City)Tom Chapman
Lisa Menchaca Peck
Lisa Menchaca Peck
Muddy rain at the University of Utah campusHugo Vaca
Muddy rain at the University of Utah campusHugo Vaca
Muddy rain at the University of Utah campusHugo Vaca
Lori Huber McMurrin
Lori Huber McMurrin
Zach Bunch
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next