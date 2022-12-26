Pickup rams Park City storage unit gate after driver locked inside

PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City man has been arrested for damaging the gate to storage units located on Silver Creek Drive.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old David Gnemi had been locked out of the property for failure to pay his rent.

Charging documents indicate that on December 21, the man followed closely behind another client and was able to get his vehicle through the front gate.

He gathered a few items from his unit, but then realized his code would not open the gate and he was locked inside.

Rather than contacting the on site property manager, Gnemi attempted to get out by ramming the gate with his pickup truck.

The gate held, but was damaged and will cost between $15,000 and $20,000 to be repaired.

Gnemi was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal mischief.

Officers discovered THC gummies in the man’s backpack and he was also charged with possession of an illegal substance.