SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Shoppers at a Utah County supermarket were taken by surprise Sunday evening.

Kenzie Johnson

A pickup truck crashed through a brick wall at the front of the Saratoga Springs Walmart.

Witnesses' photos show the vehicle lodged at an upward angle inside what appears to be an entryway to the store.

Louann Smith

It was not immediately known how the crash occurred or if anyone was injured.

A FOX 13 News crew is on the way to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.