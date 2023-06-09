Pickup truck drives through Brigham City Hall front doors, no injuries

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A 63-year-old man drove a pickup truck through the front doors of Brigham City Hall, no one was in the lobby at the time and the driver was not injured.

According to the Brigham City Police Department, the pickup truck driver drove through the front doors of the city hall building at roughly 3 p.m.

FOX 13 News Courtesy Brigham City Police Department

No one was inside the lobby at the time the crash occurred, police believe at this time that the driver was experiencing mental health issues during the incident.

While impairment is not suspected, it is not currently being ruled out as they continue their investigation.

