Rains cause dangerous flooding across Utah

Images of flooding the the aftermath around Utah (August 2021)

Enoch Overhead Flooding.jpg
The aftermath of flooding in Enoch, Utah on Monday, July 2, 2021.Photo by: Enoch City
E7yqBFEUcAEREX3.jfif
Road shoulders and culverts in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons were full of debris, rocks and mud caused by a Sunday night storm.Photo by: Utah Highway Patrol
E7ydsvKUYAER3PS.jfif
Water over US-89 near Thistle on Monday, August 2, 2021.Photo by: Utah Highway Patrol
water.JPG
Flooded street near 300 South and 200 East in Salt Lake CityPhoto by: FOX 13
Image (11).jpg
A kayaker takes to the streets as Salt Lake City experienced heavy rain and flooding Sunday evening.Photo by: Paul Campbell
truck.JPG
An SUV and trailer are swept away in a flash flood near Cedar City, Utah on Sunday.Photo by: Dane Harrington
Enoch Overhead Flooding.jpg
Flooding in Enoch, Utah caused by storms on Sunday Aug. 1, 2021.Photo by: Enoch City
224810874_10160216368600769_6449303275258903047_n.jpg
Firefighters help to clean water out of the gymnasium at East High School in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 1, 2021.Photo by: SLC School District / Twitter
225383276_10160216368305769_3648874186727634543_n.jpg
Flood water outside East High School in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.Photo by: SLC School District / Twitter
unified fire authority.jpg
Debris covers a road in Big Cottonwood CanyonPhoto by: Unified Fire Authority / Twitter
E7ydsvKUYAER3PS.jfif
Water over US-89 near Thistle on Monday, August 2, 2021.Photo by: Utah Highway Patrol

Rains cause dangerous flooding across Utah

