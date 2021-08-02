Share Facebook

The aftermath of flooding in Enoch, Utah on Monday, July 2, 2021. Enoch City

Road shoulders and culverts in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons were full of debris, rocks and mud caused by a Sunday night storm. Utah Highway Patrol

Water over US-89 near Thistle on Monday, August 2, 2021. Utah Highway Patrol

Flooded street near 300 South and 200 East in Salt Lake City FOX 13

A kayaker takes to the streets as Salt Lake City experienced heavy rain and flooding Sunday evening. Paul Campbell

An SUV and trailer are swept away in a flash flood near Cedar City, Utah on Sunday. Dane Harrington

Flooding in Enoch, Utah caused by storms on Sunday Aug. 1, 2021. Enoch City

Firefighters help to clean water out of the gymnasium at East High School in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 1, 2021. SLC School District / Twitter

Flood water outside East High School in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. SLC School District / Twitter

Debris covers a road in Big Cottonwood Canyon Unified Fire Authority / Twitter

