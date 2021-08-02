The aftermath of flooding in Enoch, Utah on Monday, July 2, 2021.Enoch City
Road shoulders and culverts in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons were full of debris, rocks and mud caused by a Sunday night storm.Utah Highway Patrol
Water over US-89 near Thistle on Monday, August 2, 2021.Utah Highway Patrol
Flooded street near 300 South and 200 East in Salt Lake CityFOX 13
A kayaker takes to the streets as Salt Lake City experienced heavy rain and flooding Sunday evening.Paul Campbell
An SUV and trailer are swept away in a flash flood near Cedar City, Utah on Sunday.Dane Harrington
Flooding in Enoch, Utah caused by storms on Sunday Aug. 1, 2021.Enoch City
Firefighters help to clean water out of the gymnasium at East High School in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 1, 2021.SLC School District / Twitter
Flood water outside East High School in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.SLC School District / Twitter
Debris covers a road in Big Cottonwood CanyonUnified Fire Authority / Twitter
