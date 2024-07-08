Pilot dead after small plane crash in remote area north of Eureka

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A small plane crash in a remote part of Utah County has left one man dead Sunday afternoon north of Eureka. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by NTSB and FAA.

Officials say they received a report of a plane down by a passerby who noticed the downed plane with the individual inside already deceased.

Officials are not sure which airport the small plane departed from, and the pilot's destination is also not known at this time.

