HEYBURN, Idaho — The pilot of a small plane is dead after it crashed into a factory in Heyburn Wednesday morning. The pilot was the only one on board, according to Heyburn Police.

A flight tracker shows the plane was traveling from Salt Lake City to the Burley Municipal Airport. The plane crashed at Gem State Processing, across the river from the Burley Municipal Airport.

The Heyburn Police Department was dispatched to the scene at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday.

The Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office and Cassia County Sheriff's Office responded to assist. The Minidoka County Fire Protection District, North Cassia Fire, and Burley Fire along with EMS from Rupert responded to the scene as well.

No employees of Gem State Processing were injured.

"The City of Heyburn sends its condolences to the family of the pilot, the aviation company, and to the Gem State Processing family during this difficult time," said Heyburn Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration along with the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.