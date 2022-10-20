Pilot ejected in plane crash at Hill Air Force Base

A pilot was ejected in a plane crash at Hill Air Force Base Wednesday night.

Officials said an F-35 crashed at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base.



The pilot was ejected in the crash and emergency crews are responding to the scene.

The condition of the pilot was not made immediately available.

Video from a nearby traffic camera shows smoke in the area.

No other information was made immediately available.

