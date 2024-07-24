Pilot, passenger mildly injured after crashing into front yard in Roy, no structures damaged

ROY, Utah — Two people were on board a small plane when it crashed into a Roy resident's front yard with mild injuries Wednesday afternoon near the Ogden-Hinckley Airport. No structures were damaged.

At 3:55 p.m., police were notified of a plane crash near 2350 West in Roy. The plane had two occupants who only had minor injuries and were able to get out of the plane, there does not appear to be any structural damage at this time.

Police say the plane had landed in a resident's front yard after reporting issues with the plane, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

