Pilot unharmed after plane crash in Washington County, investigation ongoing

Posted at 9:35 AM, May 29, 2023
ENTERPRISE, Utah — A pilot was not seriously injured in a plane crash over the weekend in Washington County and authorities are investigating exactly what happened.

On Sunday just after 4:30 p.m., crews were called to an area after they received a "Telematic Alarm crash notification."

Enterprise Fire and Rescue were first to arrive in the area and found a pilot who refused medical attention and left in a "private vehicle" before any deputies arrived, officials report.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the plane took off from a private airstrip about three miles away from where it crashed.

When it attempted to gain altitude, the plane caught a down draft and crashed upside down, officials explpained.

The Federal Aviation Administration is following up with an investigation into the crash.

No fluid leaks or fire caused any dangers or damage to the surrounding area.

