'Pink Floyd' returns to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — "Pink Floyd," the flamingo who escaped from Tracy Aviary in 1988 and lived in the Great Salt Lake until 2005, will be immortalized on a new downtown Salt Lake City apartment and condominium complex.

New Orleans-based firm EskewDumezrRipple collaborated with Philadelphia-based artist Phillip Adams to produce the stunning "lenticular" design on it Mya Living Project, painted in such a way that the flamingo appears to change or move as the mural is viewed from different angles.

"The mural is inspired by the legend and celebrity of the flamingo, Pink Floyd," Adams said in an Instagram post. "He would return to the Great Salt Lake every winter. This playful homage to him links a unique and rare piece of local history with the breathtaking landscapes around Salt Lake City, specifically showcasing Sundial Peak in the Wasatch Mountains. It’s entitled 'The Return of Pink Floyd.'"

