'Pint Day' gives chance to experience dozens of local breweries

If you thought November holidays were over, don't worry; There's still a chance for celebration.

Utah is celebrating its first "Pint Day," an event that runs from Friday to Sunday after Thanksgiving.

“A lot of people realize that we have a craft beer industry here but maybe they don't realize how large it is. And how much it has grown, especially post-COVID," said Jacquie King, Vice President of the Utah Brewers Guild.

King said there are more than 40 craft breweries in the state with high-quality options.

“The unique craft beer scene we have here is that we win a proportionally large number of worldwide and local state and U.S. awards. So we make really, really good beer here.”

King said the guild wants to get the word out about local breweries and what they have to offer.

“We are all locally owned small businesses. All of your money does stay here locally.”

She also is the head brewer at Ogden Beer Company.

“All of our spent grain here goes to local farmers, we give it to local farmers to feed their cows, their pigs,” she explained, “So we really do support our communities that we're in.”

King added that there are options for everyone, drink in hand or not, to participate in the holiday.

“You don't have to be a drinker to come to support local. The pint glasses, we're doing 10% off here merchandise. If you buy a pint glass. every brewery is doing different promos.”

It’s a good chance to say ‘cheers’ to the small businesses that survived the pandemic and continue to serve locally crafted brews.

“It's a really cool industry to be in. You know, obviously post COVID, we had a lot of shutdowns. So we're, you know, everybody's coming back super strong, still getting beer out there getting great beer out there.”

A list of all breweries participating can be found HERE.